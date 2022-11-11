UrduPoint.com

PNCA Holds Workshop On Abstract Painting

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Rakshanda Atawar, an established artist—here Friday taught the basic and advanced skills of abstract art to the art students and amateur artists in a day-long workshop at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

The workshop titled "Understanding Abstract Painting" was organized by Nomad Art Gallery in collaboration with PNCA as part of week-long art activities to celebrate cultural diversity of Pakistan and create social harmony through soft expressions of art.

The activities including a group art exhibition, performance, workshops, storytelling and seminar by various artists will continue till November 16.

A number of art students and artists from twincities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad got the training of abstract art by renowned artist Rakshanda.

The students and amateur artists termed the workshop as an excellent opportunity to utilize their time in healthy activities and get extra skills to boost their talent. It also provided the participants with an opportunity to interact and learn from the professional artists.

Rakhshanda Atawar is an experimental artist who likes to play around with all sorts of medium and subjects. She initially used to work on portraits and landscapes but now her niche is charcoal, oils and printing. She grew up admiring works of famous artists like Joan Miro, Monet, and Goya. The artist has freed herself from the rules of paintings and she just enjoys her work while each of her work is different and open to interpretation. She uses abstract form of art to highlight various issues, said the organizers.

