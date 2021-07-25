UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain-triggered Floods Hit China's Shaanxi, Affecting Almost 70,000

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

Rain-triggered floods hit China's Shaanxi, affecting almost 70,000

XI'AN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) --:Nearly 70,000 people from 146 villages in Luonan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, have been affected by floods as of 6 p.m. Saturday, after the county was hit suddenly by torrential rains.

Heavy rainfall battered Luonan from 2 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m.

Friday, causing direct economic losses of more than 900 million Yuan (about 139 million U.S. Dollars), according to the county government.

The natural disaster has led to the evacuation of 58,345 people, it said.

Monitoring data shows that improved weather has seen water levels in 23 reservoirs in Luonan County drop below their flood season marks.

Related Topics

Weather Flood Water China From Government Million Rains P

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to Chinese President ..

18 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to form new Bo ..

48 minutes ago

UAE Press: With new entity, Dubai on global health ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 25, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.