Rapid growth of Corona Virus Cases in AJK reported after highest-ever 74 new COVID-19 positive cases land hospitals

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 04 (APP):In Azad Jammu Kashmir alarming volume of the spread of COVID-19 cases, tested positive was report on Saturday after the highest ever 74 fresh Corona Virus suspects tested positive were registered and hospitalized in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours raising tally to 1288 across the State on Friday, it was officially stated.

And at the same time at least 688 patients out of total of 1288 tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, have recovered and discharged from various health facilities across the liberated territory, the state health authorities said in a statement on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK issued Saturday night.

The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 74 new cases in AJK – which include 28 in Mirpur, 18 in Kotli, 09 in capital city of Muzaffarabad, 05 in Neelam, one in Rawalakot, and 13 in Bhimbher district.

After one more causalities following the pandemic reported one in Bhimbher district during last 24 hours the death toll rose to 35 in entire AJK.

35 ill-fated persons have so far lost lives due to the pandemic in AJK including 13 in Muzaffarabad, 02 in Kotli district, 05 in Mirpur. 04 in Bagh and 03 in Rawalakot 06 in Bhimbher and 02 in Palandri district.

Among a total of 565 patients tested positive, 443 housed in various home isolation and rest of 122 patients admitted in various the state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

A total of 326 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Saturday.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 17260 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 17208 had been received with a total of 1288 positive cases across the State so far, the authorities said.

Out of the total of 1288 corona virus positive cases, 27 more patients were fully recovered and discharged from different health facilities and the state-run isolation centers in various parts of the state by Saturday, the authorities said.

t the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Saturday a total of 15251 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 52 cases were awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.