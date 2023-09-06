Open Menu

Record-setting Djokovic And Gauff Steam Into US Open Semi-finals

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Record-setting Djokovic and Gauff steam into US Open semi-finals

New York, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Novak Djokovic charged into a record 47th Grand Slam semi-final on a steamy Tuesday at the US Open with a straight-sets win over Taylor Fritz, while home favourite Coco Gauff stayed on track for her first major title.

Djokovic shrugged off ninth seed Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 to extend his dominance of American players in New York and take another step closer to a record-extending 24th men's Grand Slam title.

The 36-year-old Serbian star will appear in his 13th US Open semi-final, eclipsing the mark he shared with longtime nemesis Roger Federer for most appearances in the last four of a Grand Slam.

Djokovic awaits the up-and-coming Ben Shelton, who took down 10th seed and 2022 semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe in an all-American affair in Tuesday's night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I've been playing on this court for many years, so many epic matches and I cannot wait for another one in a few days' time," said Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion.

Djokovic defeated Fritz for the eighth time in a row, weathering stifling conditions as the temperature topped 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) and humidity rose above 55%.

"It was very humid conditions. Difficult to play but that is why we train and try to get ourselves in the best conditions to deliver. Not easy but you have to fight," said Djokovic.

Fritz had lost serve just once across four three-set wins in reaching his first US Open quarter-final, but the 25-year-old was broken three straight times to start the match.

Djokovic resisted four break points at 2-1 in the second set and hauled himself over the line after a rollercoaster final few games in the third set, maintaining his quest for a triumphant return to world number one next week.

The unseeded Shelton unleashed 50 winners, using his booming service and blistering forehand to devastating effect to beat Tiafoe 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-2.

Shelton, who reached the quarter-finals on his Australian Open debut in January, is through to the last four of a major for the first time.

He becomes the youngest American men's semi-finalist in New York since 1992.

Shelton, 20, saved a set point as he won a crucial third-set tie-break and pulled away in the fourth to settle a historic first Grand Slam quarter-final in the Open era featuring two African-American men.

"It doesn't get much better than that," world number 47 Shelton said of a first-time meeting with Djokovic scheduled for on Friday.

"I feel like I left it all out here tonight. It was an emotional battle." - Gauff cools off Ostapenko - Gauff swept into the last four earlier on Tuesday with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in 68 minutes in the baking midday heat.

The 19-year-old is the first American teenager to reach the US Open semi-finals since Serena Williams in 2001.

The sixth seed will meet this year's French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova for a place in Saturday's final in a repeat of the championship match won by Gauff last month in Cincinnati.

"It feels great, I'm so happy," said Gauff. "Last year I lost in the quarter-finals stage and wanted to do better this year. I have a long way to go but I'm happy and will be ready for the next one." Gauff has now won 16 of 17 matches since her first round loss at Wimbledon, her recent titles in Washington and Cincinnati establishing herself as one of the US Open favourites.

"There's still a lot of tennis left to play, and it's a long match and a long tournament," said Gauff.

"You know, even though the semi-finals, by theory, if you want to win there's two matches left. You can't think like that." An out-of-sorts Ostapenko criticised the tournament scheduling as she returned to court barely 36 hours after bundling out world number one Iga Swiatek in the last 16 late on Sunday.

"I was pretty sure I'm gonna play at night session, because that's what they told me," she said.

"When I saw the schedule I was a little bit surprised, not in a really good way." Muchova reached her second Grand Slam semi-final of the season with a 6-0, 6-3 demolition of veteran Romanian 30th seed Sorana Cirstea.

The 10th-seeded Czech broke six times and hit 32 winners in a consummate performance.

"I'm just trying to keep things actually pretty easy and don't put much expectations on me," said Muchova.

Cirstea, 33, had been playing in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for only the second time in a professional career that began in 2006.

Related Topics

Tennis World Washington Cincinnati New York Latvia Roger Federer Turkish Lira January Sunday Australian Open All Best Court Wimbledon US Open Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2023

48 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

2 hours ago
 18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more re ..

18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more resilient global economy

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makt ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi

9 hours ago
 India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and ..

India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and absentees?

9 hours ago
 G20: International Media Centre stands ready ahead ..

G20: International Media Centre stands ready ahead of 18th summit

9 hours ago
UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on election win

10 hours ago
 World Tourism Organsiation, G20 launch dashboard t ..

World Tourism Organsiation, G20 launch dashboard to support tourism in advancing ..

10 hours ago
 Sindh University refutes notification regarding an ..

Sindh University refutes notification regarding announcement of Sep 6 as public ..

10 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presides ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presides PU Senate meeting

10 hours ago
 Bugti lauds Pindi Police for nabbing robbers

Bugti lauds Pindi Police for nabbing robbers

10 hours ago
 Meeting discusses Pak-Afghan Expo, close business ..

Meeting discusses Pak-Afghan Expo, close business relations

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous