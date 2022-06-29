Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

SHANGHAI, June 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Crude oil futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for August 2022 delivery was down 12.8 Yuan (about 1.91 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 675.1 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for nine listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 355,647 lots, with a turnover of about 244.12 billion yuan.

China launched crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.