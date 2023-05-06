UrduPoint.com

Six Anti-monarchists Arrested At King's Coronation: Republic

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Six anti-monarchists arrested at king's coronation: Republic

London, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :UK police on Saturday arrested leading members of the anti-monarchy group Republic as they prepared to protest along the route of a procession for the coronation of King Charles III, the organization said.

"They've arrested six of our organisers and seized hundreds of placards, they won't tell us why they've arrested them or where they're being held," a Republic activist told AFP in London's Trafalgar Square.

Republic chief executive Graham Smith was one of those arrested before the group had a chance to wave placards declaring: "Not My King." Some onlookers nearby shouted "free Graham Smith!" But others shouted "God save the king" and waved Union flags.

A camera crew from the group Alliance of European Republican Movements was at the scene and asked a senior police officer why the group had been detained.

"They're under arrest. End of," the officer told them, walking off.

There was no immediate comment from London's Metropolitan police force, which was controversially granted new anti-protest powers by the UK government under a new law rushed through this week.

On its Twitter feed, Republic confirmed the arrests and seizure of placards. "Is this democracy?" it demanded.

vg-jit/phz/lcm

Related Topics

Protest Police Twitter London Alliance United Kingdom God From Government

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns mass shootings in Serbia

UAE strongly condemns mass shootings in Serbia

32 minutes ago
 Bank of Sharjah boosts capital by AED 800mn

Bank of Sharjah boosts capital by AED 800mn

32 minutes ago
 COVID-19 is no longer a Public Health Emergency of ..

COVID-19 is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern: WHO

32 minutes ago
 flydubai expands its network in Poland to three de ..

Flydubai expands its network in Poland to three destinations

32 minutes ago
 New WHO manual aims to strengthen pedestrian safet ..

New WHO manual aims to strengthen pedestrian safety

33 minutes ago
 Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council launches th ..

Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council launches the Nafis Youth Council’s exec ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.