Theater Play‘Adult Education’ Presented At Sindh Youth Club

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2025 | 06:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The Sports and Youth Affairs Department of the Sindh government organized a theater play titled "Adult education" at the Sindh Youth Club Gulistan-e-Jauhar last night.

Directed by Farhan Alam Siddiqui, the play featured young actors who brought to life the classical characters written by Khwaja Moinuddin in 1956, showcasing their brilliant performances.

The young artists portrayed the old souls and characters with remarkable excellence, earning great applause from the audience.

The event was attended by Additional Secretary of Sports Sindh Asad Ishaq, Deputy Director Syed Habibullah, Assistant Director Moiz Hussain, DSO Ismail Shah, and other notable personalities.

Additional Secretary Asad Ishaq and Administrator Sindh Youth Club Syed Habibullah, while addressing the gathering, stated that under the vision of Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Maher and Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari, they are working for the economic and social development of the youth, and this theater play is a part of that initiative. They also mentioned that membership for the Sindh Youth Club is open and encouraged young people to enroll so they can benefit from sports activities.

