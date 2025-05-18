NAPA Graduate Gets Canadian Award For Ethnomusicology Research
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2025 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Arsalan Pareyal, a graduate of the National academy of Performing Arts (NAPA),was recently honored with the Dr Beverley Diamond Award for Ethnomusicology for his major research paper at Memorial University of Newfoundland.
His research, rooted in post-colonial theory, explores the complex intersections of music education, language politics and cultural identity in Karachi, shedding light on how colonial legacies continue to shape pedagogical practices in contemporary Pakistan.
According to the press release, In recognition of his academic contributions and ongoing work as a music educator, Arsalan was also selected for the prestigious 2024 ISME Sponsored Delegate Award to represent Pakistan at the International Society for Music Education (ISME) World Conference in Helsinki, Finland. This award acknowledges his commitment to reimagining music education through a socially engaged, locally grounded, and globally informed lens.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
NAPA graduate gets Canadian award for ethnomusicology research6 minutes ago
-
Theater play‘Adult Education’ presented at Sindh Youth Club6 minutes ago
-
Laborers rights - still a distant dream in KP7 hours ago
-
3-Day "Youth Empowerment Summit Sindh Program" to start from May 23 in Hyderabad21 hours ago
-
Book “Boltey Katbey” by Abdul Rehman Kashif launched3 days ago
-
KP declares 2025 as ‘Year of Tirich Mir’6 days ago
-
Showbiz personalities pay tribute to Pakistan Army7 days ago
-
Astronaut Mission - Pakistan setting eyes on stars7 days ago
-
Landi Kotal: Peeping through annals of history7 days ago
-
Renowned actor Mustafa Qureshi announces cancellation of his birthday celebration8 days ago
-
Pakistan launches ‘Bunyan Marsous’ military operation against India hitting multiple strategic i ..9 days ago
-
Indian missiles hit 3 air bases in Pakistan; all PAF assets safe: DG ISPR9 days ago