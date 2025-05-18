NAPA graduate gets Canadian award for ethnomusicology research

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Arsalan Pareyal, a graduate of the National academy of Performing Arts (NAPA),was recently honored with the Dr Beverley Diamond Award for Ethnomusicology for his major research paper at Memorial University of Newfoundland.

His research, rooted in post-colonial theory, explores the complex intersections of music education, language politics and cultural identity in Karachi, shedding light on how colonial legacies continue to shape pedagogical practices in contemporary Pakistan.

According to the press release, In recognition of his academic contributions and ongoing work as a music educator, Arsalan was also selected for the prestigious 2024 ISME Sponsored Delegate Award to represent Pakistan at the International Society for Music Education (ISME) World Conference in Helsinki, Finland. This award acknowledges his commitment to reimagining music education through a socially engaged, locally grounded, and globally informed lens.