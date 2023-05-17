UrduPoint.com

Three Dead In Senegal Clashes Over Opposition Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Three dead in Senegal clashes over opposition leader

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Three people died during clashes between Senegalese police and supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, the authorities said on Tuesday, amid flaring tensions triggered by a legal showdown.

Two young people were found dead overnight in the capital Dakar and southern city of Ziguinchor, where a policeman died on Monday after being accidentally crushed by an armoured anti-riot vehicle, the interior ministry said.

Crowds in Ziguinchor, where Sonko is mayor, on Monday hurled stones at police who responded with tear gas, according to an AFP correspondent there.

In Dakar, around 20 vehicles at a depot belonging to the national bus company were torched, and the local press said two stores belonging to the French supermarket chain Auchan, which has been frequently targeted in disturbances, were also attacked.

The violence erupted on the eve of a scheduled court appearance by Sonko, who is facing trial for the alleged rape of an employee at a beauty salon where he went for a massage.

Young demonstrators in Ziguinchor on Tuesday blocked off the streets leading to his home, some of them holding rocks or wielding steel bars, to prevent the authorities from taking him.

Sonko's trial opened meanwhile in Dakar, more than 400 kilometres (250 miles) to the north, and was immediately adjourned until May 23 after he failed to show.

His accuser Adji Sarr, a woman in her twenties, and Sonko's co-accused, Ndeye Khady Ndiaye, who owns the massage parlour where the alleged rape took place, were both present.

"I feel fine. I have confidence. We are going to win. It's a pity that after waiting two years for a trial, he (Sonko) has fled," Sarr said, speaking before proceedings opened.

Related Topics

Dead Police Interior Ministry Company Fine Vehicles Vehicle Died Young Ziguinchor Dakar May Women Gas From Court Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting ..

Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting fruition

1 hour ago
 UAE President sends written letter including invit ..

UAE President sends written letter including invitation to COP28 to President of ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mozambique which included an ..

2 hours ago
 US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defens ..

US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defense Assistance to Taiwan - Penta ..

2 hours ago
 Swearing-in ceremony for Sindh LG election winners ..

Swearing-in ceremony for Sindh LG election winners on May 22

2 hours ago
 Kirby Says Cannot Confirm Reports of US Patriot Sy ..

Kirby Says Cannot Confirm Reports of US Patriot Systems Damaged in Kiev by Russi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.