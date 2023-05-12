UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Tokyo stocks close higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher Friday despite a mixed ending on Wall Street, as investors bought shares with sound earnings reports and monitored forex movements.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.90 percent, or 261.58 points, to 29,388.30, the highest finish since November 2021.

The broader Topix index added 0.64 percent, or 13.30 points, to 2,096.39.

"Investors continued feeling upbeat about Japanese corporate earnings reports," IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

"Many firms announced steps to boost returns to shareholders, such as dividend increases, that cheered buyers," it said.

Buyers picked up high-tech issues, Daiwa Securities said, after the Nasdaq advanced overnight, while the Dow slipped.

The Dollar stayed firm at 134.78 yen, further advancing from 134.55 Yen seen in New York.

A stronger dollar often lifts Japanese shares.

Meanwhile, investors digested recent soft US data, including a lower-than-expected producer prices index, to gauge the outlook of the Fed's actions going forward.

A recent series of US data "suggest that the Fed is progressing in its fight against stubbornly high inflation," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management wrote in a note.

"And moderating inflation is typically good news for stocks." Players also continued to monitor the health of US regional banks and their woes.

Among major shares, SoftBank Group plunged 3.68 percent to 4,949 as the tech investor continued to struggle with massive losses.

Nissan roared 5.28 percent to 532.5 after issuing a robust earnings outlook, including a 42 percent jump in its annual net profit.

Nintendo jumped 2.26 percent to 5,758 yen, as the latest instalment of the popular "Legend of Zelda" series hit the market.

Toyota rose 1.36 percent to 1,924 yen. Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, added 1.61 percent to 31,640 yen. Sony firmed 1.79 percent to 12,780 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York November Stocks Market From

Recent Stories

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Officially Releases World’s First 200MP SuperZoom Came ..

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan arrives in IHC in Al-Qadir Trust case

Imran Khan arrives in IHC in Al-Qadir Trust case

33 minutes ago
 UAE and USA hold third session of their joint cons ..

UAE and USA hold third session of their joint consular committee

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th May 2023

3 hours ago
 Arts can&#039;t be a side curriculum anymore for ..

Arts can&#039;t be a side curriculum anymore for today’s school children, say ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.