UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower On Strong Yen, US Falls

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower on strong yen, US falls

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday weighed down by a higher Yen against the Dollar and falls on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.44 percent or 104.09 points at 23,535.37 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.58 percent or 9.51 points to 1,628.09.

"Japanese shares are seen led by profit-taking as investors were disheartened by falls in US shares," Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary.

Investors' focus remains "on the fate of a US economic stimulus and their cautious attitude will continue until its conclusion", he added.

US stock markets slid and the dollar faltered as an upbeat mood in Washington over the chances of a new stimulus package petered out.

The dollar fetched 104.

50 yen in early Asian trade, against 104.58 yen in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, ANA Holdings was down 2.81 percent at 2,348.5 yen after reports said the airline has decided to retire half of its wide-body fleet, losing around 25 to 30 planes.

ANA is also predicting a record full-year net loss of about 530 billion yen ($5 billion), Kyodo news reported, while broadcaster NHK and others said the airline would suspend most of its international routes in and out of Tokyo Narita, and concentrate on routes at Tokyo Haneda instead.

Its rival Japan Airlines was down 2.65 percent at 1,984 yen.

Pharmaceuticals were also lower, with Eisai trading down 1.76 percent at 8,419 yen and Takeda Pharmaceutical down 1.89 percent at 3.470 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.4 percent at 28,210.82.

Related Topics

Dollar Washington Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Etisalat Group posts 6 pct growth in Q3 consolidat ..

7 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

8 hours ago

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

9 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

9 hours ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

9 hours ago

Opposition responsible for ruining institutions wi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.