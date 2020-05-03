UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says 'glad' Kim Jong Un 'is Back, And Well'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 08:50 AM

Trump says 'glad' Kim Jong Un 'is back, and well'

Washington, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump said Saturday he was "glad" about the reappearance of Kim Jong Un and that the North Korea leader is apparently healthy.

"I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well!" Trump tweeted, following Kim's first public appearance in nearly three weeks after intense speculation that he was seriously ill or possibly dead.

North Korean state television showed Kim walking, smiling broadly and smoking a cigarette at what the North said was the opening of a fertilizer factory on Friday in Sunchon, north of Pyongyang.

Rumors about Kim's health have been swirling since his conspicuous no-show at April 15 celebrations for the birthday of his grandfather, the North's founder -- the most important day in the country's political Calendar.

His absence triggered a series of fevered rumors and unconfirmed reports over his condition.

Kim's disappearance from public view came as Pyongyang's talks with Washington over the North's nuclear arsenal are at a standstill, despite three meetings between Kim and Trump.

If Kim had been incapacitated or dead, it would have increased uncertainty over the process.

Trump had downplayed reports of Kim's poor health and possible demise.

Related Topics

Dead Poor Washington Nuclear Trump Sunchon Pyongyang North Korea Kim Jong April TV From Arsenal

Recent Stories

No fines or closures, and 474 outlets fully compli ..

7 hours ago

ADDED calls on mall managements, shoppers to commi ..

8 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 2,664, 561 new cases d ..

8 hours ago

MoHRE conducts inspection visits to monitor privat ..

8 hours ago

World’s tallest donation box launched on Burj Kh ..

8 hours ago

Three Suspected Bombs Found in Abandoned Hong Kong ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.