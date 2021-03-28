Two bombers suspected in Indonesia Palm Sunday cathedral blast: police

Makassar, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Two bombers are suspected in a blast that rocked an Indonesian cathedral Sunday as Christians inside celebrated the start of Holy Week, police said.

"There were two people riding on a motorbike when the explosion happened at the main gate of the church -- the perpetrators were trying to enter the church compound," National Police spokesman Argo Yuwono said of the explosion in Makassar city.

"The bike was destroyed and there are body parts... We're still collecting parts and trying to identify the sex of the perpetrators."Earlier, local police had said at least one bomber was involved with at least nine church officials and congregants rushed to hospital with injuries.