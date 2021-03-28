UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Bombers Suspected In Indonesia Palm Sunday Cathedral Blast: Police

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 11:30 AM

Two bombers suspected in Indonesia Palm Sunday cathedral blast: police

Makassar, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Two bombers are suspected in a blast that rocked an Indonesian cathedral Sunday as Christians inside celebrated the start of Holy Week, police said.

"There were two people riding on a motorbike when the explosion happened at the main gate of the church -- the perpetrators were trying to enter the church compound," National Police spokesman Argo Yuwono said of the explosion in Makassar city.

"The bike was destroyed and there are body parts... We're still collecting parts and trying to identify the sex of the perpetrators."Earlier, local police had said at least one bomber was involved with at least nine church officials and congregants rushed to hospital with injuries.

Related Topics

Police Sunday Church Christian

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 28, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs MoU w ..

11 hours ago

Last-gasp Bristol beat Quins to extend Premiership ..

9 hours ago

Golf: WGC Match Play results

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese FM review bilateral rel ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.