Open Menu

Two Dead In Senegal Protests After Detention Of Opposition Figure Sonko

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Two dead in Senegal protests after detention of opposition figure Sonko

Dakar, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Two people were killed Monday in Ziguinchor in southern Senegal in protests following the indictment and detention of opposition figure Ousmane Sonko, a presidential candidate for the 2024 election, the interior ministry said.

The "two lifeless male bodies" were discovered in Ziguinchor, the city where Sonko is mayor, the ministry said in a statement.

It called on the population to remain calm and said that "all measures have been taken to preserve peace and tranquility in the country".

Sonko on Monday was charged with fomenting insurrection and placed in custody.

President Macky Sall's fiercest critic, Sonko has faced a string of legal woes, which he claims have been designed to keep him out of politics and jeopardize his participation in the February 20204 presidential election.

In June, he was sentenced in absentia to two years in prison on a moral corruption case which sparked clashes that left 16 dead, according to the government, and around 30, according to Sonko's PASTEF party.

In another case, an appeals court in May gave him a six-month suspended sentence.

He has not exhausted his appeals to the Supreme Court in this case.

Related Topics

Election Dead Corruption Supreme Court Interior Ministry Male Ziguinchor Senegal February May June Moral All Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

9 hours ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

9 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

9 hours ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

9 hours ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

9 hours ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

9 hours ago
UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

9 hours ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

9 hours ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

9 hours ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

10 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits LGH, inquires health of Rizw ..

10 hours ago
 England win fifth Test against Australia to draw A ..

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous