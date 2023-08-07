Open Menu

Typhoon Triggers Early End To Heat Wave-hit Scouts In South Korea

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Typhoon triggers early end to heat wave-hit scouts in South Korea

ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :With a massive storm approaching amid continuing heat, World Scouting events in South Korea will conclude earlier than expected, organizers announced Monday.

The decision by the World Organization of the Scout Movement came after the South Korean government told about the expected impact of Typhoon Khanun.

Around 43,000 scouts from 158 countries have been camping since Aug. 1 at the Saemangeum Reclaimed Area along the country's southwestern coastal region.

The scouting events had been scheduled to conclude by this coming Saturday, but the scouting organization said "an early departure will be planned for all participants" due to the typhoon.

"We urgently call on the government to expedite the plan for departure and provide all necessary resources and support for participants during their stay and until they return to their home countries," it added.

According to Seoul-based Yonhap news, the departure of the scouts will begin on Tuesday.

Typhoon Khanun is expected to make landfall on Thursday along the country's southeastern coast, bringing heavy rains and strong winds across the peninsula.

Earlier, dozens of participants fell ill due to a heat wave in South Korea.

