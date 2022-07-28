UrduPoint.com

US Airline JetBlue Announces $3.8 Bn Acquisition Of Spirit

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2022 | 05:00 PM

US airline JetBlue announces $3.8 bn acquisition of Spirit

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :JetBlue Airways plans to acquire low-price carrier Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion, the companies announced Thursday, in what would establish the fifth largest US airline.

The proposed takeover, which requires regulatory approval, comes a day after Spirit terminated a combination with the Frontier Group following JetBlue's competing bid challenging the transaction.

By combining, the companies will be able to challenge giant US carriers American, Delta, United and Southwest. They expect $600-$700 million in annual savings by joining forces, said a joint press release from Spirit and JetBlue.

The companies plan to argue the deal will help consumers.

"We believe we can uniquely be a solution to the lack of competition in the US airline industry and the continued dominance of the Big Four," said JetBlue Chief Executive Robin Hayes.

"By enabling JetBlue to grow faster, we can go head-to-head with the legacies in more places to lower fares and improve service for everyone.

Even combined with Spirit, JetBlue will still be significantly smaller than the Big Four." But some aviation watchers think the transaction could draw criticism in Washington, where antitrust regulators sued to block an alliance of American Airlines and JetBlue.

The all-cash transaction adjusts the price if the deal is delayed because of regulatory challenges. The price will be $33.50 per share if the transaction is completed by December 2023.

But the price would increase to $34.15 per share if the transaction is consummated in July 2024.

JetBlue also agreed to a pay Spirit a fee of $70 million and Spirit shareholders $400 million "in the unlikely event the proposed agreement is not consummated for antitrust reasons," according to the press release.

Shares of Spirit rose 4.1 percent to $25.29 in pre-market trading, while JetBlue gained 0.7 percent to 8.46.

Related Topics

Washington Alliance Price July December Event From Agreement Industry Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love la ..

Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love late in life

9 minutes ago
 Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2 ..

Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2nd Test

30 minutes ago
 Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

53 minutes ago
 PM announces to enhance compensation to monsoon, f ..

PM announces to enhance compensation to monsoon, flood affectees

60 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with It ..

Vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with Its Long Battery Life

4 hours ago
 Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization ..

Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.