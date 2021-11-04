Venezuela regional elections 'neither be free nor democratic': Colombia

Paris, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Regional and municipal elections scheduled in Venezuela on November 21 will be neither free nor democratic, Colombian President Ivan Duque said Wednesday, denouncing the poll as a manoeuvre by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to maintain "his dictatorship".

"It is Maduro's eternal strategy: to divide the opposition, invite them to participate in elections, to let them win four, five, or six regions to be able to pass for a democrat in the eyes of the world and to maintain his dictatorship," he told AFP in an interview on a visit to Paris.