Open Menu

Venice To Award Golden Lion After Strongly Political 80th Edition

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Venice to award Golden Lion after strongly political 80th edition

Venice, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The Hollywood strike may have robbed Venice of its usual bevy of stars, but the world's oldest film festival, which concludes Saturday, proved it is still a launchpad for major awards contenders and political statements.

From the biopics of Enzo Ferrari, Priscilla Presley, and Leonard Bernstein to devastating migrant dramas, there have been some very strong contenders at the 80th edition of the festival on Lido island.

The year's Golden Lion is being decided by a jury led by director Damien Chazelle ("La La Land") and including Jane Campion and Laura Poitras, who won last year with Big Pharma documentary "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed".

The last of 23 films in competition was "Memory", which screened on Friday and could be a last-minute contender for awards with its moving and morally complex tale of a recovering alcoholic befriending a man with dementia.

Its star, Jessica Chastain, was one of the few Hollywood stars able to attend the festival as the movie was given an exemption by striking unions because it was made outside the studio system.

Chastain backed the strikes, saying actors had been silenced for too long on "workplace abuse" and "unfair contracts".

Adam Driver was also able to come for the independent film "Ferrari" from Michael Mann and also backed the strikes.

But director David Fincher, who premiered his assassin movie "The Killer" starring Michael Fassbender and has been closely associated with Netflix, triggered controversy by saying he understood "both sides".

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Driver Venice Man David Jessica Chastain May Gold All From Ferrari Netflix

Recent Stories

Sharjah to launch seasonal influenza vaccination c ..

Sharjah to launch seasonal influenza vaccination campaign

7 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak meets Armenia FM; reiterates UA ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets Armenia FM; reiterates UAE&#039;s commitment to strengt ..

9 hours ago
 698 cases benefit from Zayed Higher Organisation f ..

698 cases benefit from Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination&#03 ..

9 hours ago
 Rugby World Cup kicks off as France faces key orga ..

Rugby World Cup kicks off as France faces key organisational test

9 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy to Belgium discusses scientific co ..

Pakistani envoy to Belgium discusses scientific collaboration

9 hours ago
 Pilot killed in UAE helicopter crash into sea

Pilot killed in UAE helicopter crash into sea

9 hours ago
Int'l Literacy Day marked with pledges to promote ..

Int'l Literacy Day marked with pledges to promote literacy

9 hours ago
 Crackdown against pilferers; 314 MEPCO officers tr ..

Crackdown against pilferers; 314 MEPCO officers transferred

9 hours ago
 Bilawal calls for lifting ban on development works ..

Bilawal calls for lifting ban on development works in Sindh until polls date ann ..

9 hours ago
 Illegal transformer used for electricity theft sei ..

Illegal transformer used for electricity theft seized in Thatta

9 hours ago
 Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of countr ..

Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

9 hours ago
 Energy Minister stresses oil & gas exploration to ..

Energy Minister stresses oil & gas exploration to reduce import bill

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous