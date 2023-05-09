UrduPoint.com

Western Canada Seeks Urgent Help To Fight Wildfires

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Western Canada seeks urgent help to fight wildfires

Drayton Valley, Canada, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Canada struggled on Monday to control wildfires that have forced thousands to flee, halted oil production and razed towns, with the western province of Alberta calling for Federal help.

Some 30,000 people were ordered to leave their homes over the past three days, as nearly 100 fires flared across the province -- including 29 out of control.

Federal disaster officials and the military were on standby, after the head of the western province of Alberta Danielle Smith spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to formally ask for assistance.

"Canadians stand with the people of Alberta as they deal with these terrible, terrible wildfires," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

"We were watching images from the communities affected by these wildfires and I assured Danielle that we will be there to help," he said.

Details of what supports would be made available were not immediately released.

In Alberta, firefighters prioritized dousing flames threatening homes and businesses. Many roads near the provincial capital Edmonton were blocked off as temporary shelters welcomed evacuees.

Oil firms -- including Vermilion Energy and Crescent Point Energy -- announced temporary shutdowns of operations, slashing production by more than 125,000 barrels of oil per day.

Many residents and oil workers rode to safety in motorhomes or with campers in tow, and set up in empty parking lots.

Others are staying with friends or family, like Jerry Greiner, a resident from Dayton Valley, west of Edmonton, the capital of Alberta.

"We could see the smoke on Friday and there was a pretty strong wind," the 55-year-old told AFP, his eyes tearing up as he recounted receiving the order to evacuate that night.

"We quickly grabbed our bags (and went) to our friends' house. About 12 people stayed there," he said. This marked the first time he has ever had to flee wildfires.

Dayton Valley, a small town of 7,000, was completely abandoned. Trees and grass fields all around were blackened by the fires, and smoke billowed from a few charred buildings, but most of the homes appeared intact, observed an AFP reporter.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Oil Ottawa Edmonton Dayton Justin Trudeau Family All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi fastest-growing economy in MENA Region w ..

Abu Dhabi fastest-growing economy in MENA Region with GDP growth rate of 9.3% in ..

7 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah sends condolences to Saudi King ..

Ruler of Fujairah sends condolences to Saudi King on death of mother of Prince M ..

7 hours ago
 Arab Federation for Digital Economy, Union of Arab ..

Arab Federation for Digital Economy, Union of Arab Chambers sign cooperation agr ..

7 hours ago
 UAE-Congolese relations steadily developing: Minis ..

UAE-Congolese relations steadily developing: Minister

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss consolidating cooperation ..

8 hours ago
 UAE-India CEPA driving industrial output, heraldin ..

UAE-India CEPA driving industrial output, heralding new era of prosperity: Minis ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.