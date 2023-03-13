Women Intl Film Festival concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Women International Film Festival (WIFF) that was having its seventh year run concluded here late Sunday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) with amazing line-up of films all made by women from Pakistan and around the world.

The event was supported by the Embassy of France in Pakistan and the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany Islamabad. The films screened during the two day festival included, The great Meliesby Beatrice Campagna (Italy) based on the complex relationship between a father, a world famous illusionist, and a young musician daughter, is resolved after many years in the very place that has most deeply united and divided them. Three wishes. One truth by Cecilia Petrujno, (Argentina) based on Autumn 1984. Valeria is ten years old and lives in distress out of her father's violence. Speaking about it is forbidden. On her birthday celebration she finds a magical object that can help her to ease her sorrow. Now Valeria has a plan. Women of my family by Alissa Sophie Larkamp from Germany is a film as a personal stream of memories - the biographical fragments of a great-grandmother, grandmother and mother are marked by simple circumstances.

Silk's balance by Elise Lorthiois from France revolves around life of five women in their adventure, high lining in the middle of the mountains. Betty's burning by Camille Vigny (Belgium) shows how to end a toxic and violent relationship. Awaaz by Halimah Tariq from Pakistan follows the story of Shakila Farooq, the first woman in Mardan to take a stand for educating hearing and speech impaired girls, she fights to change the mindset and norms of a patriarchal society. Baira Gharakh by Mehreen Jabbar from Pakistan highlights that nothing goes as planned when a wife, her husband, and his friend end up in the same house at the same time. Other films include, The most boring granny in the whole world by Damaris Zielke from Germany, 48 hours by Azadeh Moussavi from Iran, Inadequate by Beyza Yildir from Turkey, Hot rod by Juliette Gilot from France, Nobody by Mingyuan Li from United States, The woman under the tree by Karishma Kohli from United States, Late winter by Jasna Safia from Croatia, My mother's daughter by Ahmen Khawaja, Mariam Khan from Pakistan, Misophonia by Melodi Tozum from Turkey, Saturated by Elisabetta Laurence from United Kingdom, File by Sonia K. Hadad From Iran, Toutes les nuits by Latifa Said from France.