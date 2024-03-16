- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar condemns PTI’s ‘malicious cam ..
Federal Minister For Information And Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar Condemns PTI’s ‘malicious Campaign’ Against Mir Ali’s Martyrs
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 08:29 PM
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar while paying tribute to all seven martyrs of Mir Ali including Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar on Saturday strongly condemned the “malicious campaign” launched by some social media accounts associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar while paying tribute to all seven martyrs of Mir Ali including Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar on Saturday strongly condemned the “malicious campaign” launched by some social media accounts associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
“Terrorists have attacked on the ground while PTI supporters did that on social media front,” the minister said in a strong reaction to the PTI’s alleged “malicious campaign” against the martyrs.
“The PTI has remained involved in disrespecting the martyrs,” said the minister in a news statement while citing some examples such as May 9 when the state institutions came under attack and martyrs’ memorials defiled, and also Lasbela helicopter crash.
He paid tribute to the martyrs on behalf of the entire nation which saluted them for their “unforgettable” sacrifices.
The minister said there is no soft corner in the hearts of the people for those who had disrespected its martyrs.
“We will not compromise on the dignity and honor of the martyrs and the law will take its course.”
Such vile campaigns against martyrs and national institutions laid bare the reasons of foreign funding being received by the PTI, he said alleging that such initiatives were meant to appease the terrorists and enemies of Pakistan.
He said the PTI had sided with the terrorists which was reflected from such a “condemnable and insulting” behavior and that too against the martyrs of the nation.
The minister recalled the recent protest by the PTI supporters outside the IMF office abroad to destabilize the economy.
The PTI had nothing to do with the interests of Pakistan and the sacrifices of martyrs, Tarar noted.
Strict legal action would be taken against a handful of miscreants who were not part of a political party instead they were mere “rioters and militants”.
Recent Stories
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
IGP orders action over violence against women
Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations
Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in th ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss healthcare, political situation
Syed Ali Ahmed Shah 34th Death Anniversary being commemorated on March 21
42 candidates submitted papers for Senate elections in KP
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs discuss political situation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme17 seconds ago
-
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting41 seconds ago
-
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan1 minute ago
-
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt1 minute ago
-
IGP orders action over violence against women12 minutes ago
-
Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in thwarting North Waziri ..12 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss healthcare, political situation12 minutes ago
-
Syed Ali Ahmed Shah 34th Death Anniversary being commemorated on March 2112 minutes ago
-
42 candidates submitted papers for Senate elections in KP12 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs discuss political situation12 minutes ago
-
District administration slaps fines on 19 vendors42 minutes ago
-
Compensation committee releases Rs 2m for injured cops treatment42 minutes ago