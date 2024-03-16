Open Menu

Federal Minister For Information And Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar Condemns PTI’s ‘malicious Campaign’ Against Mir Ali’s Martyrs

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 08:29 PM

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar condemns PTI’s ‘malicious campaign’ against Mir Ali’s martyrs

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar while paying tribute to all seven martyrs of Mir Ali including Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar on Saturday strongly condemned the “malicious campaign” launched by some social media accounts associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar while paying tribute to all seven martyrs of Mir Ali including Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar on Saturday strongly condemned the “malicious campaign” launched by some social media accounts associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“Terrorists have attacked on the ground while PTI supporters did that on social media front,” the minister said in a strong reaction to the PTI’s alleged “malicious campaign” against the martyrs.

“The PTI has remained involved in disrespecting the martyrs,” said the minister in a news statement while citing some examples such as May 9 when the state institutions came under attack and martyrs’ memorials defiled, and also Lasbela helicopter crash.

He paid tribute to the martyrs on behalf of the entire nation which saluted them for their “unforgettable” sacrifices.

The minister said there is no soft corner in the hearts of the people for those who had disrespected its martyrs.

“We will not compromise on the dignity and honor of the martyrs and the law will take its course.”

Such vile campaigns against martyrs and national institutions laid bare the reasons of foreign funding being received by the PTI, he said alleging that such initiatives were meant to appease the terrorists and enemies of Pakistan.

He said the PTI had sided with the terrorists which was reflected from such a “condemnable and insulting” behavior and that too against the martyrs of the nation.

The minister recalled the recent protest by the PTI supporters outside the IMF office abroad to destabilize the economy.

The PTI had nothing to do with the interests of Pakistan and the sacrifices of martyrs, Tarar noted.

Strict legal action would be taken against a handful of miscreants who were not part of a political party instead they were mere “rioters and militants”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Martyrs Shaheed Social Media Lasbela May All From

Recent Stories

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

17 seconds ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

41 seconds ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

42 seconds ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

1 minute ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

1 minute ago
 IGP orders action over violence against women

IGP orders action over violence against women

12 minutes ago
Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations

12 minutes ago
 Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdo ..

Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in th ..

12 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss h ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss healthcare, political situation

12 minutes ago
 Syed Ali Ahmed Shah 34th Death Anniversary being c ..

Syed Ali Ahmed Shah 34th Death Anniversary being commemorated on March 21

12 minutes ago
 42 candidates submitted papers for Senate election ..

42 candidates submitted papers for Senate elections in KP

12 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs discuss politi ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs discuss political situation

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan