03 arrested for planning robbery in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Attock police have apprehended three suspected robbers who were planning a heist in early Tuesday. According to Police, Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a hideout near Bhatta link road in the limits of Injra Police station.

The suspects identified as Nabeel Masih, Daud Masih, and Emanuel Masih were caught red-handed as they plotted their robbery.

During the raid, police recovered three 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from the suspects.The arrests have effectively thwarted their planned robbery and prevented potential harm to the community

The successful operation demonstrates the vigilance and pro-activeness of the Attock police in combating crime and ensuring the safety of citizens.

