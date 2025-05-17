Open Menu

04 Drug Dealers Arrested, Over 05 Kg Drugs Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2025 | 08:20 PM

04 drug dealers arrested, over 05 kg drugs recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Police have arrested four drug dealers and recovered more than 05 kilograms drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, the action was taken on the special instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.

The operations were carried out against the detained people in different areas of Waris Khan, Sadiqabad and Mandra police stations.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that all steps are being taken to eradicate the scourge of drugs while the crackdown will be continued against drug dealers without any discrimination.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bowl first against Karachi Kings

8 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

17 minutes ago
 Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and ..

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..

3 hours ago
 Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

12 hours ago
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

1 day ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

1 day ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan