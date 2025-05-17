04 drug dealers arrested, over 05 kg drugs recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Police have arrested four drug dealers and recovered more than 05 kilograms drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, the action was taken on the special instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.

The operations were carried out against the detained people in different areas of Waris Khan, Sadiqabad and Mandra police stations.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that all steps are being taken to eradicate the scourge of drugs while the crackdown will be continued against drug dealers without any discrimination.