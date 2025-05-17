Open Menu

Modern Hospitality And Tourism Courses Launched In 15 KP Colleges: DG Commerce Education

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2025 | 08:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Director General (DG) of Commerce education KP, Prof Umar Ali Khan Saturday announced that over 15 colleges in the province are now offering courses in hospitality, hotel management, and tourism to help students find jobs locally and abroad.

He said outdated subjects are being replaced with modern, practical courses to prepare students for the job market and even help them become entrepreneurs.

He was speaking at a meeting at Government College of Management Sciences Abbottabad. The first batch of students in Swat is completing its course, and new programs are starting in areas like Hazara, Malakand, Dir, Chitral, and Bajaur.

Officials shared course details, and plans were announced to link these programs with national bodies like NAVTTC and PTDC. Principals from across the province attended the event, which ended with a Q&A session and lunch.

