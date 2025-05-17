SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) In Sukkur, prominent Ulema gathered here on Saturday at the Sukkur Press Club to pay tribute to the Pakistan Army's success in Operation "Banyanum Marsoos" and reaffirm their commitment to national unity and defense.

The Ulema, including Mufti Ibrahim Qadri, Maulana Mahboob Sahito, Qari Jamil Bandhani, and Mufti Saud Afzal Halejvi, praised the army's bravery and professionalism in thwarting enemy designs. They emphasized that Pakistan's Muslims have always stood united with the armed forces in defending the country.

Mufti Ibrahim Qadri highlighted the significance of Operation "Banyanum Marsoos" in sending a strong message to the enemy and boosting national morale.

Qari Jamil Bandhani commended the army's effective response to the enemy's aggression, while Mufti Saud Afzal Halejvi stressed the importance of recognizing friends and foes, particularly the threat posed by Israel.

The Ulema concluded by reaffirming their commitment to national unity and defense, emphasizing that Muslims in Pakistan will always stand together to defend their country and thwart enemy conspiracies.