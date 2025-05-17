Open Menu

Ulema Express Gratitude & Admiration For Pakistan Army's Success In Operation "Banyanum Marsoos

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Ulema Express gratitude & admiration for Pakistan Army's Success in Operation "Banyanum Marsoos

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) In Sukkur, prominent Ulema gathered here on Saturday at the Sukkur Press Club to pay tribute to the Pakistan Army's success in Operation "Banyanum Marsoos" and reaffirm their commitment to national unity and defense.

The Ulema, including Mufti Ibrahim Qadri, Maulana Mahboob Sahito, Qari Jamil Bandhani, and Mufti Saud Afzal Halejvi, praised the army's bravery and professionalism in thwarting enemy designs. They emphasized that Pakistan's Muslims have always stood united with the armed forces in defending the country.

Mufti Ibrahim Qadri highlighted the significance of Operation "Banyanum Marsoos" in sending a strong message to the enemy and boosting national morale.

Qari Jamil Bandhani commended the army's effective response to the enemy's aggression, while Mufti Saud Afzal Halejvi stressed the importance of recognizing friends and foes, particularly the threat posed by Israel.

The Ulema concluded by reaffirming their commitment to national unity and defense, emphasizing that Muslims in Pakistan will always stand together to defend their country and thwart enemy conspiracies.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bowl first against Karachi Kings

8 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

17 minutes ago
 Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and ..

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..

3 hours ago
 Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

12 hours ago
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

1 day ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

1 day ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan