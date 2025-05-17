Pakistan-Turkiye relation has history of thousand years: Turkish CG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The Consul General (CG) of Republic of Turkiye in Karachi, Cemal Sangu on Friday said Turkiye-Pakistan relations are time tested and both the countries share thousand years of cultural and religious bonds. Pakistan and Turkiye are iron clad brothers.

Turkish diplomat expressed these views while speaking in a presentation on the topic of "Turkiye- Pakistan Relations in the Historical perspective" organized here by library ad Literary sub committee of the Karachi Gymkhana.

Sangu stated that the diplomatic relations between Turkiye and Pakistan have been established for 78 years, but historically this relationship spanned over a thousand years as because the subcontinent and Turkish region were religiously and culturally connected.

The CG congratulated Pakistani nation and the Armed Forces for their splendid and befitting response to India in recent conflict between Pakistan and India and said Turkiye has always been with Pakistan.

He said on May 16 Pakistan had celebrated glorious victory and day of gratitude was observed across the country. The people and government of Republic of Turkiye are with their Pakistan brethren in every critical moment, Sangu said, adding that the relations of both the countries were not seasonal but time tested which never been affected during challenging period.

He expressed deepest respect to Pakistan's Armed Forces for their sacrifices for protecting the people of Pakistan.

Cemal Sangu further said that the people of this region(Pakistan) helped Turkiye in difficult situations during Khilafat Movement and they generously support the Ottoman Empire.

He said Hassan Ali Effendi, a great educationist and philanthropist of Sindh, was one of the several personalities who physically and financially supported Ottoman Empire.

Sangu disclosed that Hassan Ali, founder of the historical educational institute "Sindh Madressatul islam University" was also appointed as first honorary Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi in 1889. Hassan Ali was also honoured with civilian awards including his title as Effendi by Turkish government.

Turkiye Consul General also shed light on the historical perspective of relations of his country to the region now consisted of present day Pakistan. He stated that Mehmood Ghazanavi and Mughal rulers of India were basically Turks as Turkiye was expanded to the Eastern as well as Central Asia, Bosnia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, China and other regions where Turkish language was being spoken.

He said Republic of Turkiye and its development agency TIKA have actively working in Pakistan in the field of education and social development sectors. He said Turkiye government and TIKA were providing scholarships to Pakistani students and schools and other educational institutions are being established in different districts of Sindh including its capital Karachi.

He said more than 200 comprehensive scholarships are being provided to Pakistani students at all levels, 49 comprehensive scholarships all colleges and universities, as many as 22 Pak Turk schools were providing education to 13000 students, there is an enrolment of 1600 students in Zest Schools yearly. We are also providing trainings to the teachers.

He said a part from education,Turkish government was involved in socio development projects in education, health, culture, heritage, agriculture and services sectors.

The CG also responded the questions of the participants.

Earlier, president Karachi Gymkhana Jan Muhammad Dadabhoy also presented a welcome speech.

In the end, shield and gifts were presented to the guest of honour.