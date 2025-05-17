Ahsan Iqbal Urges Adoption Of Prophet’s Seerat For Global Peace
Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has stressed the critical need to integrate the Seerat (life and teachings) of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) into daily life to foster global peace and address pressing social and economic challenges.
Speaking at the Seerat Centre in Lahore on Saturday, the minister described the Prophet’s (PBUH) life as a universal beacon for humanity. During his address, Ahsan Iqbal announced the PML-N government’s initiative to establish nine Seerat Chairs across Pakistan. These chairs will focus on drawing guidance from the Quran and Sunnah in key areas, including leadership, governance, human rights, social justice, welfare, business, trade, education, women’s rights, global peace, interfaith harmony, sustainable development, and environmental stewardship.
He stressed that these principles will inspire the younger generation to connect with the Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings.
Following the meeting, the minister toured various sections of the Seerat Center and revealed plans to engage nine distinguished scholars to lead research under the Seerat Chairs. This research will aim to provide solutions to modern challenges by leveraging insights from the Seerat and Islamic teachings.
Recent Stories
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahsan Iqbal urges adoption of Prophet’s Seerat for global peace1 minute ago
-
Malik Abrar praises information ministry promoting national narrative in war1 minute ago
-
Scorching heat tests citizens’ endurance1 minute ago
-
President lauds professional excellence of armed forces11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police female officer wins international award11 minutes ago
-
Air Marshal (R) Masood Akhter reveals inside story of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos11 minutes ago
-
Tank Police launch massive search operation after govt official abduction11 minutes ago
-
DPM, Turkish FM discuss regional developments11 minutes ago
-
PM targets $125bn agri exports by 2030: Minister Rana Tanveer31 minutes ago
-
Railway Police arrest thief, recover cash31 minutes ago
-
Minister meets ulema, stresses unity, law enforcement31 minutes ago
-
Governor vows to resolve TDPs' issues41 minutes ago