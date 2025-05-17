Five Illegal Arm Holders Held In Successful Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2025 | 08:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.
According to police spokesman, Police had launched action against illegal arms holders in different areas of New Town, Gujjar Khan, Saddar Birooni, Dhamyal and Kahuta police stations.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
Divisional SPs commended police teams and said that strict action against illegal arm holders will be continued without any discrimination.
Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have also arrested five gamblers and recovered
Rs 7,600, mobile phone from their custody.
Rata Amral police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation has been started.
SP Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja said that gambling is the root of other social evils, and those involved cannot escape the clutches of the law.
