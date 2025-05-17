Open Menu

Five Illegal Arm Holders Held In Successful Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Five illegal arm holders held in successful operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Police had launched action against illegal arms holders in different areas of New Town, Gujjar Khan, Saddar Birooni, Dhamyal and Kahuta police stations.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs commended police teams and said that strict action against illegal arm holders will be continued without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have also arrested five gamblers and recovered

Rs 7,600, mobile phone from their custody.

Rata Amral police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation has been started.

SP Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja said that gambling is the root of other social evils, and those involved cannot escape the clutches of the law.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bowl first against Karachi Kings

6 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

15 minutes ago
 Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and ..

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..

3 hours ago
 Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

12 hours ago
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

1 day ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

1 day ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan