07 illegal arm holders, liquor suppliers held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested seven illegal arm holders, liquor suppliers and recovered arms, ammunition besides liquor from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Ratta Amaral police held Muhammad Asif and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Pirwadhi police nabbed Rizwan and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his custody.

While, Cantt police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Hafeezullah,

Following operation, Race Course police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Shafqat.

Saddar Wah police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Abdul Rahim.

Waris Khan police recovered 05 liters of liquor from Ahmed Ali.

Dhamyal police recovered 05 liters of liquor from Ghulam Abbas.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was underway.

Divisional SPs commended police teams for their performance and said that action will be continued against the aerial firing and liquor suppliers without any discrimination.