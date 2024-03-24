07 Illegal Arm Holders, Liquor Suppliers Held
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested seven illegal arm holders, liquor suppliers and recovered arms, ammunition besides liquor from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.
Ratta Amaral police held Muhammad Asif and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.
Similarly, Pirwadhi police nabbed Rizwan and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his custody.
While, Cantt police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Hafeezullah,
Following operation, Race Course police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Shafqat.
Saddar Wah police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Abdul Rahim.
Waris Khan police recovered 05 liters of liquor from Ahmed Ali.
Dhamyal police recovered 05 liters of liquor from Ghulam Abbas.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was underway.
Divisional SPs commended police teams for their performance and said that action will be continued against the aerial firing and liquor suppliers without any discrimination.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan govt to bring comprehensive reforms in health sector15 seconds ago
-
PM Ramazan Relief package: USC achieves 60pc sale target across region18 seconds ago
-
Teachers informed about population welfare program10 minutes ago
-
Fake, expired pesticides seized10 minutes ago
-
Poet Adil Sakhirani death anniversary observed20 minutes ago
-
Habib Jalib's anniversary observed20 minutes ago
-
WASA officers reshuffled20 minutes ago
-
Timely action Chamkani Police Station, arresting kidnapper gang20 minutes ago
-
Work underway on drainage project in Daska: minister20 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of child due to kite flying in Sargodha20 minutes ago
-
Reko Diq all set to revolutionize local economy: Mark Bristow30 minutes ago
-
28 outlaws held over kite selling, flying30 minutes ago