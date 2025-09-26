Bill Introduced To Bring Academies, Tuition Centres Under Rules, Regulations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) On the request of various forums to bring private academies, coaching centres and tuition centres in Punjab under legal rules and regulations has been materialised.
The Punjab Private Educational Institutions (Promotion and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill was presented in the Punjab Assembly on Thursday.
The bill was presented by PML-N member Amjad Ali Javed.
The text of the bill states that the number of academies, coaching centers and tuition centers in Punjab has increased significantly during the last decade.
Such institutions should be monitored and bring under rules strictly to play an important role in enhancing the academic performance of students in various examinations and tests leading to professional education.
