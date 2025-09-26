Chairman AML-CFT Sukhera Visits Central Police Office
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Chairman National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism (AML-CFT) Authority, Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera, along with Director General of the Authority Ehsan Sadiq, paid an official visit to the Central Police Office (CPO) Lahore on Friday.
He was received with a guard of honour by a contingent of Punjab Police.
Mushtaq Sukhera laid a wreath at the martyrs’ monument and paid tribute to fallen heroes.
According to police spokesperson, during the visit, Chairman Sukhera put forward proposals to establish a joint strategy with Punjab Police aimed at safeguarding the national economy, financial security and public safety. Both sides agreed on adopting a uniform inter-provincial mechanism targeting criminals involved in money laundering and terror financing, with coordinated efforts alongside other law enforcement agencies.
Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar assured full cooperation from Punjab Police in implementing anti-financial crime measures and standards. Sukhera praised Punjab Police’s advancements in infrastructure and the integration of artificial intelligence-based technologies over the past two and a half years under Dr. Usman’s leadership.
The chairman AML-CFT authority also inspected various departments within the CPO, expressing satisfaction at the progress towards international policing standards.
Senior officials including DIG CTD Usman Akram Gondal and SSP CTD were also present.
