RDA Carries Out Anti-encroachment Operation On Chakra Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 07:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) On the directions of the Secretary of Housing, Punjab Capt. (Retd.) Noor ul Amin Mengal, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), conducted a crackdown against illegal constructions and encroachments on Chakra Road under the supervision of the Director General, RDA Kinza Murtaza.

During the operation, unauthorised sheds, grills, vending stalls, and temporary structures installed by a private school along the roadside were dismantled.

In addition, stairs and the grill of a commercial building projecting beyond the approved setback limits were removed.

The DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza, reaffirmed the Authority’s firm stance and said that compliance with anti-encroachment regulations and dengue SOPs is mandatory, and strict action will be taken against violators.

She urged property owners, builders, and residents to follow legal guidelines, cooperate with RDA, and take necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of dengue.

Kinza also appealed to the public to play their role in keeping Rawalpindi’s streets safer, more accessible, and free from unnecessary congestion.

