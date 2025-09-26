Open Menu

ATC Extends Fawad Chaudhry’s Interim Bail In May 9 Riot Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 07:50 PM

ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail in May 9 riot cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in five cases linked to the May 9 riots.

Fawad Chaudhry appeared before the court as his previous bail period had expired.

The court extended his bail until October 24 and instructed his counsel to conclude arguments on the bail petitions at the next hearing.

The former minister had obtained interim bail in five cases, including three related to the arson of police vehicles near Jinnah House during the violent protests on May 9. The prosecution has accused the former minister of inciting party workers to engage in violence and torching police vehicles.

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian te ..

Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes wit ..

15 minutes ago
 Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years o ..

Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence

37 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason beh ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..

1 hour ago
 ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yad ..

ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, bu ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials

2 hours ago
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan lar ..

Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in S ..

Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inau ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..

4 hours ago
 WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewa ..

WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy

4 hours ago
 Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace

Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace

4 hours ago
 UAE solidifies role as key player in global touris ..

UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan