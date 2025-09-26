ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail in May 9 riot cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in five cases linked to the May 9 riots.

Fawad Chaudhry appeared before the court as his previous bail period had expired.

The court extended his bail until October 24 and instructed his counsel to conclude arguments on the bail petitions at the next hearing.

The former minister had obtained interim bail in five cases, including three related to the arson of police vehicles near Jinnah House during the violent protests on May 9. The prosecution has accused the former minister of inciting party workers to engage in violence and torching police vehicles.