Maryam Convincingly Fought Punjab’s Case Before Nation: Azma
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif forcefully and convincingly fought Punjab’s case before the entire nation yesterday.
In a statement issued on Friday, Bokhari stressed that no one will be allowed to politicise Punjab or the suffering of flood victims. She said those who cannot offer practical assistance should avoid making unnecessary statements.
She added that the people of Punjab have given Maryam Nawaz a clear mandate, which the Chief Minister not only respects but also knows how to safeguard.
The Information Minister pointed out that there are many other issues available for political debate, urging that “political shops running in the name of floods should be closed.
” She said that those genuinely working for flood victims must be allowed to continue their efforts without disruption.
Azma Bokhari further remarked that Maryam Nawaz and her team regularly present their performance before the public, while opponents resort to point-scoring merely to secure headlines. “Those who lack achievements of their own try to find faults in the welfare work of others,” she said.
She also noted that Maryam Nawaz has established a new standard of merit, good governance, and transparency in Punjab, which the public is wholeheartedly acknowledging and appreciating.
Recent Stories
ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes wit ..
Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan
UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council meeting in Riyadh
Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Azma Bokhari urges Sindh govt to focus on own performance6 minutes ago
-
Maryam convincingly fought Punjab’s case before nation: Azma6 minutes ago
-
Chairman AML-CFT Sukhera visits Central Police Office6 minutes ago
-
Bill introduced to bring academies, tuition centres under rules, regulations6 minutes ago
-
Punjab’s road network in ruins as floods keep M-5 Motorway closed for 15 days16 minutes ago
-
New gas connections fee for domestic consumers increased16 minutes ago
-
RDA carries out anti-encroachment operation on Chakra Road26 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail in May 9 riot cases26 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of three PTI leaders in May 9 cases26 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police intensify snap checking to maintain law and order26 minutes ago
-
Prof. Masood stresses ethics, professionalism in medicine at AMC lecture36 minutes ago
-
PEC delegation calls on SSUET Chancellor36 minutes ago