Maryam Convincingly Fought Punjab’s Case Before Nation: Azma

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif forcefully and convincingly fought Punjab’s case before the entire nation yesterday.

In a statement issued on Friday, Bokhari stressed that no one will be allowed to politicise Punjab or the suffering of flood victims. She said those who cannot offer practical assistance should avoid making unnecessary statements.

She added that the people of Punjab have given Maryam Nawaz a clear mandate, which the Chief Minister not only respects but also knows how to safeguard.

The Information Minister pointed out that there are many other issues available for political debate, urging that “political shops running in the name of floods should be closed.

” She said that those genuinely working for flood victims must be allowed to continue their efforts without disruption.

Azma Bokhari further remarked that Maryam Nawaz and her team regularly present their performance before the public, while opponents resort to point-scoring merely to secure headlines. “Those who lack achievements of their own try to find faults in the welfare work of others,” she said.

She also noted that Maryam Nawaz has established a new standard of merit, good governance, and transparency in Punjab, which the public is wholeheartedly acknowledging and appreciating.

