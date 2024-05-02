1 Killed, Several Injured In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) At least one person was killed and several others were critically injured in a trailer-rickshaw collision in Hyderabad on Thursday.
According to rescue sources, the accident occurred at the Jamshoro-Kotri Site National Highway, where a speeding trailer hit a loader rickshaw from behind.
As a result, one person was killed on the spot while five others got injured, a private news channel reported.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian troops martyr 8 Kashmiris in April: report1 minute ago
-
11 criminals arrested32 minutes ago
-
IG inquires after health of injured police officials9 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on working class needs: Dastgir10 hours ago
-
Advocating for labour right is PPP’s legacy: Nasir Hussain10 hours ago
-
Massive rallies mark May Day in Rawalpindi11 hours ago
-
PM keen to resolve issues of farmers: Rana Tanveer11 hours ago
-
PDP holds protest in Srinagar against BJP regime’s divisive tactics in IIOJK11 hours ago
-
Government committed to serve labourers at all cost: Rana Sana11 hours ago
-
Muqam visits graveyard of martyred soldier Azam Khan11 hours ago
-
Rich tributes paid to martyrs of Chicago11 hours ago
-
BLLFP stresses importance of enforcing minimum wage laws12 hours ago