1 killed, several injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) At least one person was killed and several others were critically injured in a trailer-rickshaw collision in Hyderabad on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred at the Jamshoro-Kotri Site National Highway, where a speeding trailer hit a loader rickshaw from behind.

As a result, one person was killed on the spot while five others got injured, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.