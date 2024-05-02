Open Menu

1 Killed, Several Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 10:00 AM

1 killed, several injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) At least one person was killed and several others were critically injured in a trailer-rickshaw collision in Hyderabad on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred at the Jamshoro-Kotri Site National Highway, where a speeding trailer hit a loader rickshaw from behind.

As a result, one person was killed on the spot while five others got injured, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

11 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

15 hours ago
 PCB decides to set up training camp for national t ..

PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..

15 hours ago
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Shar ..

Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

16 hours ago
 Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

17 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

18 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

19 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate ca ..

PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..

20 hours ago
 Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth ..

Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan