10 more trains to be restored from August 16: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday announced resumption of ten more trains from August 16 besides already operational trains in the country.

Addressing a press conference held at the PR Headquarters here, he said that Rehman Baba Express, Badar Express, Fareed Express, Hazara Express and Mohenjodaro Express would be restored for the both Up and Down country routes.

The minister also disclosed that tendering process of the ML-1 project would be completed by August 30, adding that 200,000 persons would get employment opportunity.

He said that the track of ML-1 would be completed without any level crossing and trains would run with the speed of 160 km/hour and the distance between Lahore and Rawalpindi would be covered in just 2 hours and 30 minutes whereas from Karachi to Lahore in 7 hours.

He appreciated the interest shown by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for the ML-1 project.

To a media query he said that political future of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari stood finished due to their own wrong doings.

To another question, he said that fascist Narendra Modi and his army lacked potential to face or fight China.

He said that upcoming Independence Day on August 14 would be celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm throughout the country, adding that Pakistan Railways would also observe the day in a most befitting manner.