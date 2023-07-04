10 new ambulances given under healthcare programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department will provide 10 new ambulances for mother and child healthcare programme in the district.

According to District Coordinator mother and child healthcare programme Dr Khadim hussain, four ambulances will be given to tehsil Jarranwala, two each in tehsil Saddar, city and Samundri andone each ambulance will be provided to tehsil Chak Jhumra and Tandlianwala.

The ambulance would be helpful for shifting pregnant women to hospitals, said Dr Khadim.