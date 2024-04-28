WASA On High Alert To Cope With Flooding
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi was put on high alert to cope with urban flooding, said Managing Director (MD), WASA Muhammad Saleem Ashraf.
He informed that all the arrangements had been finalised by the agency to deal with flash flood after prediction of heavy rainfall by the Met office.
Water and Sanitation Agency personnel were deployed in different city areas along with heavy machinery, the MD said adding, Water and Sanitation Agency staff was present particularly at low-lying areas including Raja Bazar, Bohar Bazar, Jamia Masjid Road, Murree Road, Nadeem Colony, Javed Colony, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town and other areas.
Water level in Nallah Lai was being monitored regularly, he said.
The MD informed that the operation to remove stagnant rain water was in progress in different areas.
Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had also deputed additional sanitary workers to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding.
