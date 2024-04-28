DSP Visited Churches In Kohat City
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hafeezur Rahman Yousafzai on Sunday visited all the churches in Kohat city.
As per details, DSP City accompanied with other police officers took a detailed review of the security arrangements around the churches.
Additionally, he ordered the officers and Jawans to arrange fool-proof security on the occasion of the programs of the Christian community.
On this occasion, the DSP also met the administrators of the churches and directed the police officers to finalize the security arrangements.
The passageways near the churches have been restricted to unauthorized persons and suspicious persons are being closely monitored to prevent any untoward incident.
