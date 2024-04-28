Four Hindko Language Books Receive Writers Guild Award
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Four books in Hindko language, published by the Gandhara Hindko Academy in Peshawar, have received the Pakistan Writers Guild Khyber Pakhtunkhwa award.
The decision was announced on Sunday as the committee of experts constituted by the literary organization declared the best books of urdu, Pashto and Hindko published in the year 2022.
The four publications awarded included “Ghazlaan Nazmaan Terey Naam”, a book of poetry by Ahmad Nadeem Awan; “ Dukh Chhupawaan Kisraan”, a poetic collection by Muhammad Nawaz Sabir; “ Chunni Naal Bandhi Kahaniyaan”, short stories by woman writer Gul Arbab and “Matti Naal Matti “ a novel by Nazeer Bhatti.
It is worth mentioning here that the Abaseen Arts Council awarded four Hindko language books published by the Hindko Academy in the year 2022. These books were authored by Faheem Siddiqui, Ahmad Nadeem Awan, Ali Awais Khayal and Waheeda Malik.
As many as 12 publications published by Hindko Academy have won the annual Bhil International Literary Awards this year.
The publications were penned by Muhammad Ziauddin, Sikandar Hayat Sikandar, Waseem Shahid, Raza Hamdani, Nazeer Bhatti, Ahmad Nadeem Awan, Faheem Siddiqui, Ali Awais Khayal, Faseeha Ziauddin, Gul Arbab and Waheeda Malik.
It may be noted here that Gandhara Hindko Academy, Peshawar, was launched under a public-private partnership in 2015 to promote the Hindko language and culture. Later, the academy expanded the scope of work to include other Pakistani languages and the cultures associated with them.
The academy is funded by the KP government and managed by the Gandhara Hindko board, a literary and cultural organization, working for the promotion of Hindko and other languages since its launch in 1993.
