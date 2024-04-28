RDA going to form task force to launch grand operation against illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza has said that a task force would be formed very soon regarding the operation against illegal housing schemes. She said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.

The DG informed that the authorities concerned had also been instructed to form a redressal committee to address the concerns of the citizens, whereas an immediate action would be taken on the complaints of the masses.

According to the RDA spokesperson, the DG had directed the planning wing of RDA to continue operation to stop illegal housing schemes which were looting and misleading the citizens.

The spokesman informed that the RDA had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and visit RDA website www.rda.gop.pk to check status of the housing schemes.

He said that the DG had also directed the planning wing of RDA to take strict action to immediately stop all kinds of development works, advertisements and events of the illegal housing schemes.

In case of non-compliance, strict legal action would be taken against the rules violators under Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021, he added.