No one to be allowed to use unfair means in intermediate exams: Chairman RBISE

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Chairman, Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) Mohammad Adnan Khan has said that the board had adopted zero tolerance policy against cheating mafia and no one would be allowed to use unfair means in ongoing intermediate examinations.

The Chairman said that all the arrangements had been finalized by the board to ensure fair and transparent conduct of the examinations.

According to a board spokesman, the Chairman and the Controller of examinations as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz had launched a grand operation against the cheating mafia.

He informed that in the light of the directives of the Punjab Government, the Chairman, the Controller and district administration officers were visiting different exam centers across the division.

He said that the board was utilizing all-available resources to ensure transparent conduct of the examinations.

On violations of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), strict action was being taken and FIRs were also being lodged against the invigilators, he added.