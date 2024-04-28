Open Menu

No One To Be Allowed To Use Unfair Means In Intermediate Exams: Chairman RBISE

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM

No one to be allowed to use unfair means in intermediate exams: Chairman RBISE

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Chairman, Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) Mohammad Adnan Khan has said that the board had adopted zero tolerance policy against cheating mafia and no one would be allowed to use unfair means in ongoing intermediate examinations.

The Chairman said that all the arrangements had been finalized by the board to ensure fair and transparent conduct of the examinations.

According to a board spokesman, the Chairman and the Controller of examinations as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz had launched a grand operation against the cheating mafia.

He informed that in the light of the directives of the Punjab Government, the Chairman, the Controller and district administration officers were visiting different exam centers across the division.

He said that the board was utilizing all-available resources to ensure transparent conduct of the examinations.

On violations of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), strict action was being taken and FIRs were also being lodged against the invigilators, he added.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi BISE All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

17 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

17 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

17 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

17 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

17 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

17 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

18 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

18 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

18 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan