DC Inaugurates Polio Drive, 0.46 Mln Children To Be Administered Polio Drops
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Sunday initiated the anti-drive in the Federal Capital by giving polio drops to a child, marking the start of a week-long effort to reach over 460,000 children under five years old.
Talking to APP, DC said that the ICT administration has launched a large-scale campaign to vaccinate children against the crippling disease.
He said that the vaccination campaign would cover 80 union councils across the city, running from April 29 to May 5.
To meet this ambitious target, the campaign has enlisted 538 area supervisors, 2,146 mobile teams, 103 fixed teams, and 167 transit teams, he added.
DC said that these teams would work tirelessly to ensure every child was protected from this potentially devastating disease.
During the campaign, parents could bring their children to vaccination points set up at various educational institutions and public locations across the city.
The effort aimed at to make it easy for families to ensure their children receive the critical vaccine.
The Deputy Commissioner urged parents to take this opportunity to protect their children from the risk of polio, which could cause permanent disabilities.
He emphasized the importance of the vaccination and asked all residents to ensure their children receive the drops during the campaign.
With this focused effort, ICT admin aimed at to significantly reduce the risk of polio among its children. The city's officials were calling on everyone to play their part in this crucial public health campaign.
