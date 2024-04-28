Unemployed People Urged To Rear Animals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2024 | 04:31 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The Livestock Department urged unemployed people of rural areas to rear animals instead of going to cities to earn a livelihood as animal farming is a really a profitable business.
This was informed by Deputy Director Livestock Department Dr Wajid Ali to a group of farmers here on Sunday. He motivated breeders to rear animals, adding that rearing cattle would not only help farmers economically but also contribute to strengthening country’s economy.
"Livestock has a 14% share in GDP and farmers can enhance their profit by rearing high yielding breeds. Rather than leaving your home and village to find employment in cities, it is better to stay in your village and make livestock business as a means of livelihood”, he said.
"Women can also earn by rearing poultry and sheep. The Livestock Department provides free technical assistance and vaccination facilities to animal and poultry traders," he added.
"About 40 percent of the local populace in Sargodha region is linked to the livestock sector. Beyond just managing daily sustenance, livestock serves as a financial lifeline during unforeseen emergencies, that can be cashed in at any moment," he maintained.
"The country is ranked the fifth-largest milk-producing nation globally. This potential can be improved further by investing in animal genetics, where the quality of semen plays a pivotal role in enhancing animal health, and consequently, milk and meat production. On the national scale, approximately eight million individuals are engaged in cattle rearing."
Zahoor Ahmed Qureshi, a motivated cattle farmer, said that he had started cattle farming few months ago after noticing potential in the field. He stated that he was rearing over 40 cows and it was a highly profitable business.
He also urged other farmers to invest in cattle farming.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA establishes state-of-the-art lab to check water quality7 minutes ago
-
WASA on high alert to cope with flooding7 minutes ago
-
DSP visited churches in Kohat city7 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates polio drive, 0.46 mln children to be administered polio drops7 minutes ago
-
1st International SIGN conference concludes with resounding success7 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of five children death due to measles in Tando Allahyar8 minutes ago
-
Cotton sowing target set on 7,53,000 acres land for DG Khan division8 minutes ago
-
PHA to organize 'Jashn-e-Baharan' festival in first week of May8 minutes ago
-
Motorway-5 officials planted a sapling in Khanewal8 minutes ago
-
Anti polio campaign to start from Monday in 30 districts of Balochistan8 minutes ago
-
Constitution gives complete freedom to followers of all religions: minister18 minutes ago
-
31 arrested for non-compliance of official prices of roti, naan28 minutes ago