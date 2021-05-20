UrduPoint.com
100 Celebratory Activities To Be Organized To Mark 70 Years Of Pak-China Diplomatic Ties

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 02:18 PM

100 celebratory activities to be organized to mark 70 years of Pak-China diplomatic ties

Pakistan and China will hold a series of activities later this year to celebrate the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, officials and experts said at an academic seminar held in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) ::Pakistan and China will hold a series of activities later this year to celebrate the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, officials and experts said at an academic seminar held in Shanghai.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, both sides are confident in hosting about 100 celebratory activities to attract young people of both countries to participate in bilateral cooperation and exchanges, seminar attendees said. The seminar has "the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan" as its theme.

At the seminar, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, said that the two countries set a model of bilateral relations. This model is based on mutual understanding, respect, trust, support, and cooperation.

Sha Hailin, President of the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, told the seminar that China and Pakistan aided each other in terms of anti-pandemic supplies since the outbreak of the pandemic, demonstrating the partnership between the two countries.

China and Pakistan had established diplomatic relations on May 21, 1951.

