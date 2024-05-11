Promotion, Transferred In C&W Department KP
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Department of Administrative Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday promoted and transferred the Superintendent Engineers of Grade-19 to the posts of Chief Engineers in Grade-20 on permanent basis, said a notification issued here.
Chief Engineer Jalaluddin Mehsud has been posted as Principal Design Engineer (R&B) Chief Engineer (CDO) C&W Peshawar as Chief Engineer North C&W Swat. Engineer Muhammad Ali posted on deputation in the education Department to Chief Engineer (Foreign Aid) C&W Peshawar.
Superintendent (Headquarters) Office Chief Engineer (Maintenance) C&W Peshawar Engineer Mansoor Qadir has been posted as Chief Engineer (DTL) Office Chief Engineer (Centre) C&W Peshawar.
Chief Engineer North C&W Swat Naveed Iqbal appointed Chief Engineer (Foreign Aid) C&W Peshawar. Superintendent Engineer C&W Circle Peshawar Engineer Nursaheb Khan has been posted as Chief Engineer One C&W Peshawar.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Administrative Affairs has issued a notification in this connection.
