FDE under criticism over against-merit appointments of Principals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Federal Directorate of education (FDE) is facing criticism over the out-of-turn appointments of Principals at ICT colleges.

The teachers accused the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) of disregarding seniority norms in these appointments.

In a recent development, Aamir Mumtaz, ranked at Serial No. 24 in the seniority list of associate professors, has been appointed as the principal of Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) F-11/1.

This decision took place during the transition to a new acting Director General, prompting speculation about the timing and motives driving the move. This is not an isolated case.

In a series of appointments dating back several months, junior associate professors have consistently been chosen over their more experienced colleagues, disregarding the principle of seniority and merit.

The teachers voiced concerns over the breach of merit and seniority principles in the appointments of college principals. They highlighted instances where junior associate professors were elevated to principal positions, disregarding seniority and violating established protocols.

An associate professor pointed out that Mr. Najeebullah, who was at serial number 65 in the seniority list of associate professors, was appointed as principal of IMCB G-11/1 in September 2023.

Sharafat Ali Awan's appointment to IMCB Pakistan Town stands out as another glaring instance where seniority was disregarded, given his position at serial number 20 in the seniority list when he assumed the role of principal.

Similarly, Ghayur Hussain's appointment as the principal of IMCB Maira Bhagwal overlooked several deserving candidates, including Javed Iqbal Shah, Dr. Waheedu Zaman, Iranfanullah, Waseem Ahmed Shah, and Dr. Muhammad Ilyas.

A senior associate professor, on the condition of anonymity told APP, that "Such appointments have not only fueled resentment and dissatisfaction among overlooked candidates but have also raised doubts about the fairness and objectivity of the selection process. This deviation from the seniority principle and the practice of out-of-turn appointments prompted 14 associate professors to contest the FDE's decisions in the Federal Service Tribunal (FST) in December 2023."

Another associate professor lamented working under a principal junior to him, questioning the department's disregard for his decades-long service and expertise.

The teachers argue that these irregularities not only undermine institutional efficiency but also impact student learning and exam performances.

