102 Cases Registered Against Professional Beggars
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Traffic Police on Sunday booked 102 professional beggars in a grand operation.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Amara Athar, in a press statement, said that the number of professional peddlers increased in Ramazan, adding in this connection, four squads have been formed for a crackdown. She said 102 cases have been registered against professional beggars in Ramazan.
The CTO Lahore further said that more than 830 children and elderly beggars were released after giving a warning. Amara Athar has ordered the divisional and circle officers to take strict action against beggars.
The CTO said that professional beggars are being removed from main signals, while cases have been registered against those begging on fake disability.
Citizens should support the traffic police in discouraging such elements because your hard earned money is not for cheaters, she appealed.
The CTO said that not only the traffic flow is affected by theses activities, but there is also a fear of accidents. She added that conducting such operations would help increase the flow of traffic.
She said that being poor is not a crime, but making yourself a fake needy to others is a moral crime, Amara further said that cases should be registered against those who disguise themselves as beggars.
