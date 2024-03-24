Open Menu

102 Cases Registered Against Professional Beggars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM

102 cases registered against professional beggars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Traffic Police on Sunday booked 102 professional beggars in a grand operation.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Amara Athar, in a press statement, said that the number of professional peddlers increased in Ramazan, adding in this connection, four squads have been formed for a crackdown. She said 102 cases have been registered against professional beggars in Ramazan.

The CTO Lahore further said that more than 830 children and elderly beggars were released after giving a warning. Amara Athar has ordered the divisional and circle officers to take strict action against beggars.

The CTO said that professional beggars are being removed from main signals, while cases have been registered against those begging on fake disability.

Citizens should support the traffic police in discouraging such elements because your hard earned money is not for cheaters, she appealed.

The CTO said that not only the traffic flow is affected by theses activities, but there is also a fear of accidents. She added that conducting such operations would help increase the flow of traffic.

She said that being poor is not a crime, but making yourself a fake needy to others is a moral crime, Amara further said that cases should be registered against those who disguise themselves as beggars.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Poor Traffic Circle Money Sunday Moral From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

16 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

16 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

16 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

16 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

16 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

16 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

16 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

16 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

17 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan