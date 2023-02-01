1048 criminals arrested during January

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The police have claimed to arrest 1048 criminals including 387 proclaimed offenders from different parts of Faisalabad during January 2023.

Giving some details, police spokesman said that the police arrested 238 illicit weapon holders and recovered 218 pistols, 12 rifles, 11 guns, 6 Kalashnikovs, 10 repeaters, 6 revolvers and 1180 bullets/cartridges from their possession from 1st to 31st January 2023.

Similarly, the police nabbed 302 drug traffickers and recovered 148.360 kilograms chars, 10 kg heroin, 23.610 kg opium, 27.230 kg bhukki (poppy dust), 170 grams ice and 785 litres liquor from them.

The police also nabbed 67 gamblers besides arresting 54 kite sellers during this period, he added.