109 Shopkeepers Arrested In Crackdown Against Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration of Peshawar arrested 109 shopkeepers during a crackdown against profiteers in various localities of the provincial metropolis on Tuesday.

The arrested shopkeepers include milkmen, bakers (nanbais), fruit & vegetable vendors, grocers and others.

The shopkeepers were arrested for profiteering, lacking an official price list, selling under-weight roti and unhygienic conditions in their facilities.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, the officers of district administration carried out an inspection of shopkeepers on Charsadda Road, Dalazak Road, Kohat Road, University Road, Hayatabad, Mathani, Tehkal, Gulabhar, Warsak Road and various localities of the interior city and collectively inspected 514 shops and out of them arrested 109 persons while 54 others were issued warning for bringing improvement and avoiding of profiteering.

